Babajimi Benson Reveals What Ahmed Tinubu Once Told Them About The Igbos In The South-East Region

The federal lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Honourable Babajimi Benson has revealed what Bola Ahmed Tinubu once told them about the Igbos in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

Babajimi Benson, who is the Chairman of, the House Committee on Defense revealed this in an exclusive interview with The Nation Newspaper.

He added that Tinubu wants to give them (Igbos) the opportunities they have in Lagos in the southeast so they can thrive at home too.

He added; “Asiwaju once told us one day that the Ibos are the Messi of Nigeria who should be playing as a playmaker (No. 10), but the country has turned them into a goalkeeper.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

