Babachir Replies El Rufai Over Claim That Only Minority Christians In The North Will Vote For Obi

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation, has predicted that the Labor Party will win a resounding victory in the country’s northern regions come election day.

Nonetheless, the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai, has previously downplayed the prospects of the labor party in the north, so his assessment is timely. Peter Obi, according to Elrufai, will have little support from northerners other than the region’s small Christian population.

On Friday, Channels TV interviewed Babachir Lawal, who refuted the claim, saying that Peter obi has the support of the Norths.

He claims that Peter obi has become so powerful in the north that he has driven the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of traditionally PDP-held areas like Adamawa.

He explained that the Labor Party’s goal has changed in some other states, and that the new number isn’t 25%.

What he stated went viral after it was posted online “So far, Pete obi has succeeded in driving the PDP from state governments in Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, and Kaduna. Formerly aiming for 25% of the states, we are now aiming for 55% of the central northern states. We had our doubts that the South and East would back him, but now that we often visit the region, it appears to be completely overrun by tourists. We expect to be in a dead heat with the PDP down south, but we’ve raised our goal percentage to 90% to ensure victory.”

babachir lawal don scatter table OBIdients very important you listen 🩸🌶️🎈#ObiDattiInEbonyi APC Governor suspected Chinese #MUNCRY mudryk and Enzo Tuchel #ObiDattiInAbia Al Nassr Nigeria Army Fulham #EndSARS Chelsea Mount pic.twitter.com/9fWV6jtw4W — SirOdue (@Sirodue1) February 3, 2023

