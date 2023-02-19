Baba Says If He Dies Before Elections, His Thumb Print Should Be Use To Vote For Tinubu – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a video of an elderly man declaring his love for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a viral video circulating on social media, an elderly man was captured professing his love for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The elderly man was saying if he dies before the 2023 presidential election, his children should use his thumbprint to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu on election day before burying him.

While reacting to this video, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter, saying this was the kind of love for the former governor of Lagos state that pervades the land now.

Quoting what the elderly man said, Keyamo made it known that Baba said if he dies before the elections, his thumbprint should be used to vote for Tinubu before burying him.

Keyamo concluded his statement by saying God will bless the elderly man. He said he will not die, he will see Tinubu take the oath of office.

“Whoa! This is the kind of love for ⁦T⁩inubu that pervades the land now! Baba says if he dies b4 the elections, they should use his thumbprint to vote for BAT b4 burying him. Baba, God bless you; you’ll not die; you will see ⁦T⁩inubu take Oath of Office!”

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1627217845829378050?t=FrC8fnAY-zaEx_snXIhyfQ&s=19

