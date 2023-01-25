Baba Awolowo taught me two things before he died in 1987- Ebenezer Babatope

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ebenezer Babatope, who was the former Minister of Transport and Ation, an outstanding journalist, legal icon and core Awoist, has revealed the two things Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo taught him, while he was still alive.

When he was talking during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, and he was told to reveal what his political philosophy was, he said that his attachment to the Late Awolowo, has never changed and that, Awoism has been his political foundation and he can never derail from it.

He said, “Baba Awolowo taught me two things before he died in 1987 as an administrator, teacher and politician. You can imagine that Baba Awolowo died in 1987 and his name is still relevant till today. The first thing I learnt was that, always scrutinize whatever you are signing because, civil servants can implicate you if you’re not careful. He also told me not to collect gratification from anyone because next time when you see that person, you would not be able to look at him in the face. That was the second thing I learnt from him.”

