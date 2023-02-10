Baba Ahmed Reveals Why The NEF Didn’t Want Buhari To Come For A Second Tenure.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed who happens to be a member of the Northern Elders Forum has recently made a statement about the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. A Twitter user questioned why the Northern Elders Forum didn’t want president Muhammadu Buhari to run another tenure.

Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed while reacting to this, revealed why the Northern Elders Forum didn’t want President Muhammadu Buhari to come for a second tenure as he said, “When leaders fail in their first term, you should not give them a second term.See where we are now.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what he said as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what he said.

Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed has been making waves on social media ever since he started giving his thoughts on the things happening in the Nigerian politics as his fan base keeps increasing on a daily basis.

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettertainment (

)