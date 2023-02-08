Baba-Ahmed Reveals Why Some Venue Of The LP Campaign Rally Are Scanty.

According to the Premium Times Newspaper, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has revealed why some venues of the Labour Party campaign rally are scanty.Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Mr Baba-Ahmed made the revelation in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, where he noted that some state governments gave the party’s campaign “oversized” venues they cannot fill with supporters.

He specifically mentioned the case of Kebbi State, in the North-west region of Nigeria, citing that the government of Kebbi gave the LP Horse Race Course, a venue so large that the LP had to demarcate it for its campaign.

However, Baba-Ahmed made it clear that filling the venue of the rally is not a priority, but filling the hearts of the people, citing that the LP spends little or no efforts in attracting crowds, while the crowd in some rallies exceeded their expectation. More so, he also noted that the LP also used the rallies to prove to some people that they were beyond social media.

