Baba Ahmed Reveals What May Happen If Tinubu/Atiku Loses The 2023 Election To Peter Obi and Vice versa

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Popular social media personality and spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has again shared his thoughts and ideas about the possible outcome of the forthcoming presidential election.

In a recent publication from the Vanguard paper, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed stated that Nigerians have started to murmur the rumors about the consequences that may occur if some specific candidate loses the upcoming presidential election to another candidate.

According to him, “If a candidate like Atiku Abubakar of the PDP or Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC acquires the presidential seat, it will trigger confusion in some parts of the country, but if a candidate like Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party should win the election, it might lead to post-election instability, which might not seem appealing to many.”

