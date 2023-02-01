Baba Ahmed reveals that about 95% of Northerners Haven’t seen any of the presidential candidates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEFNational )’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that 95% of the residents of the northern part of the country have not seen or met any of the leading candidates in the presidential election as Nigeria draws closer to choosing the country’s next leader. In a Tuesday evening interview with Trust TV, Dr Hakeem made this statement. The majority of presidential contenders, in Dr Hakeem’s opinion, prefer to campaign in state capitals rather than at the local level to win over voters. Dr Hakeem added that rather than travelling to the northern portion of the country to inform the populace of what they are prepared to do for them if elected, the majority of presidential contenders are now content to speak about their manifestos at Chatham House in London, UK. Because they only visit Chatham House, 95% of northerners, according to Dr Hakeem, haven’t seen Obi, Atiku, or Tinubu.

Dr Hakeem continued by saying that the manifestos of the political parties in Nigeria are only made available to media outlets, and as a result, not even 1% of all Nigerians have had the chance to read them. Additionally, he also revealed that the majority of presidential candidates are no longer running for office; rather, they are engaging in a practice known as a showoff, in which they hire stadiums, appear for two hours, dance to the music, and solicit the applause of the paying crowd before leaving.

