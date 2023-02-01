NEWS

Baba Ahmed reveals that about 95% of Northerners Haven’t seen any of the presidential candidates

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEFNational )’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has revealed that 95% of the residents of the northern part of the country have not seen or met any of the leading candidates in the presidential election as Nigeria draws closer to choosing the country’s next leader. In a Tuesday evening interview with Trust TV, Dr Hakeem made this statement. The majority of presidential contenders, in Dr Hakeem’s opinion, prefer to campaign in state capitals rather than at the local level to win over voters. Dr Hakeem added that rather than travelling to the northern portion of the country to inform the populace of what they are prepared to do for them if elected, the majority of presidential contenders are now content to speak about their manifestos at Chatham House in London, UK. Because they only visit Chatham House, 95% of northerners, according to Dr Hakeem, haven’t seen Obi, Atiku, or Tinubu.

Dr Hakeem continued by saying that the manifestos of the political parties in Nigeria are only made available to media outlets, and as a result, not even 1% of all Nigerians have had the chance to read them. Additionally, he also revealed that the majority of presidential candidates are no longer running for office; rather, they are engaging in a practice known as a showoff, in which they hire stadiums, appear for two hours, dance to the music, and solicit the applause of the paying crowd before leaving.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

What’s your opinion on this?

Jesusbabe (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:PDP chair dumps party, joins APC in Yobe, Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Presidential Candidate

4 mins ago

‘There Was A Collusion Between INEC Staffs And Representatives Of Ademola Adeleke’ – Kazeem Afegbua

4 mins ago

‘PDP Has Given Directive To Gov. Okowa To Raise N120B To Prosecute The 2023 Election’ – Afegbua

12 mins ago

Warm Reception For Peter Obi As He Arrives In Sokoto For Labour Party Presidential Campaign

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button