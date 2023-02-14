Baba-Ahmed Replies Pa Adebanjo, Says The North Won’t Be Intimated If They Don’t Take Their Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, while on Channels TV with Seun replied to the comment made by the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, who said Nigeria might not survive if the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, loses his presidential election.

According to Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, they are looking for better quality after supporting Buhari in 2015 and they would be more critical of the candidates. Unfortunate for them, they have a very boisterous, noisy ethnic champion who says they must take their candidate or pay for the consequences.

They (North) are not impressed and if they bring religion and faith issues to their candidate, the North are not impressed as they are Christians and Muslim, can’t impress them with faith as well as Intimate them by saying if they don’t take their candidate, the country will finish like we’ve seen Pa Ayo Adebanjo said.

