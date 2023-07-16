Baba-Ahmed Reacts When Asked If The NEF Can Support A Christian-Christian Ticket After This Govt

The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed,has reacted when asked if the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) will support a Christian-Christian ticket after the present administration.

Recall that former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu picked a fellow Muslim, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State as his running mate to win the last presidential election in the country. The Muslim-Muslim ticket generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians then.

Reacting to the question raised, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is known for his outspokenness said; “You noticed that the Northern Elders Forum never said a word about the same-faith ticket because we saw through it. It was a gimmick. It was an electoral gimmick. It was never intended to install an advantage on one faith or to create a disadvantage on another faith.”

He added; “If Tinubu came out with this same faith ticket of Muslim-Muslim ticket to get him the North and the South-West, he was right. He got his votes. But how many Muslims have become Christians since then? How has that helped Muslims or Christians?”

He stated further; “Even if we have a Christian-Christian ticket, it will still be a gimmick. Our faith is not affected by this business of the same-faith ticket, and they found Nigerians who were gullible enough”

