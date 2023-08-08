Azoospermia: The Condition Where a Man Has No Spérm in His Body

One of the leading fertility health concerns for men in their reproductive years is azoospermia. Azoospermia is a condition that affects male fertility and is characterised by the absence of spérm in the male reproductive fluid.

With facts backed up by Healthline and Cleveland Clinic, we will be delving into the causes and types of azoospermia, diagnosis, and treatment options for azoospermia.

Causes and Types of Azoospermia

The causes and types of azoospermia are briefly explained below:

1. Genetic conditions such as Klinefelter syndrome, Y chromosome deletions, and chromosomal abnormalities can greatly impact sperm production and lead to azoospermia.

2. Obstructive Azoospermia: This occurs when there is a blockage in the male reproductive tract that prevents sperm cells from being released. Common causes of obstructive azoospermia include congenital abnormalities, cysts, infections, or scarring from surgeries or injuries.

3. Non-obstructive Azoospermia: In this type, the testes produce little or no sperm due to issues with spérm production within the testicles. Causes can include hormonal imbalances, genetic factors, testicular injury, or certain medical treatments.

4. Hormonal Imbalances: Hormonal disorders like hypogonadotropic hypogonadism can disrupt the production of hormones necessary for spérm development.

5. Certain medical treatments, like exposure to radiation and chemotherapy drugs, can damage the testicles and affect spérm production.

Symptoms of Azoospermia

Typical symptoms that may indicate the presence of azoospermia in men of reproductive age include: low interest in intimacy, abnormal pain, swelling, or discomfort around the testicle, and erectile dysfunction, amongst others.

Diagnosis of Azoospermia

Reproductive healthcare specialists usually diagnose azoospermia using sémen analysis, hormonal assays, ultrasound techniques, and genetic tests to help identify chromosomal abnormalities or genetic conditions contributing to azoospermia.

How can Azoospermia Be Treated?

1. Obstructive azoospermia can be corrected using surgical procedures such as vasectomy reversal.

2. Certain medications Hormone therapy under the supervision and prescription of a healthcare specialist can address hormonal imbalances, potentially improving sperm production.

3. If treatment fails to prove effective, aspirating spérm from the few functional testicles using a needle and undergoing intrauterine fertilisation or in vitro fertilisation can help achieve pregnancy.

