Ayu Says Governor Ortom Has Nowhere To Go, Insists His Only House Is PDP

The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, is quoted in the Punch Newspaper as saying that Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has no other choice but to join the PDP.

This was stated by the PDP chieftain on Tuesday during the PDP’s presidential campaign in Benue State. He claimed that only those with mental illnesses would support the APC.

Speaking about the PDP’s internal problem, Ayu stated that reconciliation efforts were ongoing and that the party’s leadership was in contact with disgruntled party members. She also stated that one week before the election was sufficient time to bring about a change.

Finally, he urged Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State, to join the PDP campaign train in order to take part in initiatives that would ensure the party’s success ahead of the upcoming presidential election, arguing that Ortom has nowhere else to go because the PDP is his only home.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds

News )

#Ayu #Governor #Ortom #Insists #House #PDPAyu Says Governor Ortom Has Nowhere To Go, Insists His Only House Is PDP Publish on 2023-02-07 19:52:39