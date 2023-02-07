Ayu Says Governor Ortom Has Nowhere To Go, Insists His Only House Is PDP.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has nowhere else to go aside from the PDP.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The PDP chieftain made this known on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign in Benue State, where he alleged only people with mental problems would vote for the APC.

Speaking on the internal crisis within the PDP, Ayu made it clear that reconciliation moves were ongoing and that the PDP leadership was in talks with aggrieved party members, citing that one week to the election is enough to change things.

Finally, he called on the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to join the PDP campaign train in order to participate in activities that would guarantee the victory of the political party ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, insisting that his (Ortoms) has nowhere else to go as his only house is the PDP.

