Ayu Reveals Prominent G5 Governor Who Visited His House, Set To Declare Support For Atiku

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, a member of the G-5, visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun guber primary election.

Recall that the PDP held a new governorship primary following the death of the party’s candidate, Uche Ikonne, whom Ikpeazu preferred as his successor.

Okey Ahiwe, a former chief of staff to Governor Ikpeazu, won the poll.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday, February 6, Ayu said the problem with Governor Ikpeazu has been resolved, Daily Trust reported.

“We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary,” the PDP national chairman said.

Speaking further, Ayu said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, another member of the G-5, has nowhere else to go.

The PDP national chairman asked Governor Ortom to come back to the PDP main fold so they could rebuild the party.

“I’m appealing to my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to come back to the party so we can rebuild the party. Ortom has nowhere to go,” he said.

The G-5 governors have been calling for the resignation of the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as their minimum condition for peace in the party and to join the presidential campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike, the leader of the quartet, has refused to accept his defeat at the party’s presidential primary in good faith.

Since he lost the primary and even the vice presidential slot, Wike has utilised the enormous resources at his disposal to mobilise four other governors to fabricate crisis in the party.

The aggrieved governors have insisted that it was unfair for the party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the north.

They had maintained that they would not go back on their call for Ayu to step down to pave the way for a Southerner to succeed him as the party’s chairman.

Wike had specifically boasted that Atiku would not win the election if he and his allies do not support his presidential ambition.

