Ayu Reveals PDP Governor Leaving Wike’s G5 Soon

One of the five disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, is leaving Governor Nyesom Wike’s G5 group prior to the 2023 general elections.

On Monday, Ayu claimed that Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State, had visited him at home two days prior and that their disagreement had been addressed.

Premium times report that, The PDP national chairman revealed this while courting Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, a G-5 member, to back Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

He claimed that Ortom had nowhere else to turn and should thus rejoin the PDP’s core groups in front of the upcoming elections.

Remember that the G5, also known as the Integrity Group, consists of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, and Governor Nyesom Wike of the Rivers and Abia, respectively (Enugu).

The PDP national leader has been at odds with the disgruntled governors, who have pledged to boycott the party’s presidential candidate until Ayu steps down from his position.

But on Monday, when addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, Ayu pleaded with Ortom to rejoin the PDP so they could revive the party.

“I’m pleading with my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to rejoin the party so that we can revive the party,” he stated. Nowhere is available for Ortom.

Ayu emphasised that Ikpeazu paid him a visit after the candidate Ikpeazu preferred to succeed him as governor lost in a rerun primary election after the candidate’s passing.

“Governor Ikpeazu is returning after we fixed the issue with him. He was in my home two days ago because his candidate lost the primary, Ayu recalled.

In the upcoming election, Ayu urged party members to support all PDP candidates, emphasising that PDP candidate Atiku is the sole messiah.

We can fix our issues as a group in one week, according to Ayu.

