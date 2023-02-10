Ayu Is Not My Chairman, His Gaffe Where He Said PDP Should Not Be Voted For Is Anti-Party – Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has maintained that the likes of Iyorchia Ayu has been in and out of the Peoples Democratic Party because they do not have the party at heart.

According to Nyesom Wike, Iyorchia Ayu’s lastest statement during a PDP rally where he said that people should not vote for PDP because PDP has brought shame to Nigeria is anti-party.

Nyesom Wike concluded that Iyorchia Ayu is not a good national chairman because he said that PDP should not be allowed to come back into power. Nyesom Wike also said that Iyorchia Ayu’s statement is not a gaffe because he believes that what he said came from his heart.

Remember that Iyorchia Ayu’s statement is being considered as a gaffe by some people as some believes that Iyorchia Ayu meant to say that APC should not be voted, but he mistakingly said PDP. However, Nyesom Wike appears to be among those persons who disagrees.

Watch From The 2:50 Minute Of The Video Below:

