Ayu Is As Stubborn As Anybody When It Comes To The Issue Of Democracy—Rasheed Ladoja

During a closed-door meeting with Atiku Abubakar and other PDP members, the former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, stated that Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, is as stubborn as anybody else when it comes to the issue of democracy.

He further stated that after Ayu was impeached as Senate president, he had not involved himself with the political issues of the country until now. He added that many people thought he was sacked by Abacha, whereas he was the one who sacked Abacha.

According to him, “When they wanted to impeach Ayu, he said so, and they sat on his own impeachment, and they said, “By the vote of some people, Iyorchia Ayu is hereby removed as Senate president, and I’m not calling on the national assembly to conduct another election for another Senate president,” and he carried his load. He had no seat when he came down. Andi told anybody who cared to know that Iyorchia Ayu is as stubborn as anybody when it comes to the issue of democracy. I lectured the people to say, “Look, when you said he was sacked, he was not sacked by Abacha; he was the one who sacked Abacha.”

