‘Ayu Confessed To A Heinous Crime That The PDP Destroyed Nigeria And Not The APC’ – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his Presidential campaign to Imo state. Asiwaju speaking during his campaign alleged that they no longer see the Peoples Democratic Party as a strong opposition going into the general election. He stated that the PDP has made several mistakes in the past and has goofed in their recent campaign.

He alleged that the PDP National Chairman had confessed that the party is part of the country’s problem. If you would recall that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu suffered what would be incurred to be a gaffe recently where he said Nigerians should not vote for the PDP because they have destroyed Nigeria. Asiwaju apparently tried to use this costly gaffe against the opposition during his campaign.

He said, ”There are two major setbacks that has affected the PDP in recent times. Firstly, Ariku could not distinguish between regulation of civil service and conflict of interest. He was asked what he did to make money, he said he is a car dealer. Whereas in the Civil service regulation, you can only do agriculture. In it, there is no car dealership.

Secondly, the final confession came from Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman. He confessed to a heinous crime that the PDP destroyed Nigeria and not the APC. We all heard it loud and clear.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Ayu #Confessed #Heinous #Crime #PDP #Destroyed #Nigeria #APC #Tinubu’Ayu Confessed To A Heinous Crime That The PDP Destroyed Nigeria And Not The APC’ – Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-14 15:43:09