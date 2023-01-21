Ayu cannot do anything that will damage the party before the election; he is just making mouth—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the governor of River State says that the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ayu Iyorchia, cannot do anything that will damage the party before the presidential election. All I know is that he is just making mouth.

He further stated that Ayu’s statement that he wants to suspend some people in the PDP is total rubbish. “We are waiting for the day that he will suspend me or any other of my friends, then he will know what he has done,” he said.

According to him, Ayu is making noise by saying that he wants to suspend some people in the PDP. I am really sure that he cannot do anything that will damage the party before the presidential election, because his suspending us is damaging the party, he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)