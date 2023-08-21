Ayom: Middle Belt bishops praise Tinubu, request ambassadorial appointment

Leaders of the North-Central geopolitical zone, have commended President Bola Tinubu for his “display of spirit of fairness” in the appointment of ministers.

The leaders, led by Alli John Alli, under the aegis of the League of Middle Belt Bishops, also appealed to Mr Tinubu to appoint Moses Ayom as ambassador-designate to China.

In a letter to the Presidency on Monday, Mr Alli, who noted that Mr Ayom was from Benue, called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Governor Hyacinth Alia, to support the call for Mr Avom’s appointment.

In the letter, also copied to the North-Central zone governors, the leaders described Mr Ayom as having an edge over other nominees that might be considered for the position because he was the most qualified.

In the letter titled ‘Before it is too late’, the leaders said, “We are here once again as an umbrella body of Middle Belt Bishops, to commend the president for his unbiased appointments so far. However, recall that, High Chief Moses Ayom was the leader of agitation for Middle Belt presidency, but later dropped his ambition and went all out to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now our president.”

The letter added, “Ayom has shown undiluted love and patriotism for this country and for the fact that there has been a very solid relationship and understanding that had existed between the Middle Belt and Southwest right from the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

The group urged Mr Tinubu not to forget to offer Mr Ayom a political appointment.

“We believe this will be the minimum the trio of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. George Akume and Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, will do for Chief Moses as a mark of reward for his immeasurable contributions,” said the group.

