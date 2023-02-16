This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ayo Reacts To The Poll That puts Obi ahead of the presidential candidates of the APC, PDP & NNPP.

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Ago Oyalowo who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reacted as the latest poll for ANAP that was conducted this month, puts Peter Obi ahead of the presidential candidates of the APC, PDP and the NNPP.

According to a reliable source, It was reported that in the poll, 21% of the respondents said they would vote for Peter Obi, 13% said they would vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 10% said they would vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while 3% said they would vote for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

While Ayo Oyalowo was reacting to this, he asked what the sample size was and the method ANAP used in conducting the polls.

However, Ayo who is also known as a political economist further ended his speech with a concluding statement saying “You see, some of these people just sit down in their room and make caricature of polls. When I did my Masters, for a poll that was supposed to be the sample size of 4,000 I used 30 and my supervisor rejected it. You see these guys have not gone to Gombe, they have not gone to Borno, they have not gone to Yobe, Jigawa. These guys just sit down in Lagos or wherever they are and just make up these numbers.”

