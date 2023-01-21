Ayo Fayose And Ekiti PDP Candidates Dismiss The Suspension Of The Party.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party candidates for the National Assembly in Ekiti State have described the alleged suspension as an “unnecessary distraction,” saying that they would rather continue reaching out to voters in their various constituencies in order to win the elections.

The seven members voiced out that , “Our concern now is how to have victory and we will be focused,” and they claimed that it would have no bearing whatsoever on them.

On Saturday, the Senatorial applicant , Alhaji Lateef Ajijola and Hon. Funso Ayeni and Otunba Yinka Akerele, a contender for the House of Representatives, bodies and supporters of them were urged to maintain their composure by Babatunde Ajayi , Lere Olayinka , Joju Fayose, and Mrs. Emiola Adenike Jennifer, who assured them that nothing would be left undone to guarantee us.

They said that the PDP Constitution declares It null and void because none of them were informed of their actions, describing it as regrettable and ill-advised.

