Ayo Adebanjo Reveals What He Told Bola Tinubu In His Room About The Northerners Ahead Of Election

The Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has revealed what he told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his room about the northerners when he paid him a visit some months ago.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the election will be held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, stated that if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the forthcoming presidential election, they should forget Nigeria.

He added; ” They (Northerners) are not going to allow Jagaban to get there and I have said it. And I told Tinubu himself in my room here. He too knew what he went through before he emerged the presidential candidate of his party. Even now, they are still deceiving him and I am saying it publicly. Ango Abdullahi said they have picked their candidate”

News Source – Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Official Twitter Page

