NEWS

Ayo Adebanjo Reveals What He Told Bola Tinubu In His Room About The Northerners Ahead Of Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 47 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ayo Adebanjo Reveals What He Told Bola Tinubu In His Room About The Northerners Ahead Of Election

The Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has revealed what he told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his room about the northerners when he paid him a visit some months ago.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the election will be held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, stated that if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the forthcoming presidential election, they should forget Nigeria.

He added; ” They (Northerners) are not going to allow Jagaban to get there and I have said it. And I told Tinubu himself in my room here. He too knew what he went through before he emerged the presidential candidate of his party. Even now, they are still deceiving him and I am saying it publicly. Ango Abdullahi said they have picked their candidate”

News Source – Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Official Twitter Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds
News )

#Ayo #Adebanjo #Reveals #Told #Bola #Tinubu #Room #Northerners #Ahead #ElectionAyo Adebanjo Reveals What He Told Bola Tinubu In His Room About The Northerners Ahead Of Election Publish on 2023-02-19 08:04:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 47 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Banji, who broke news that LP structure in South-West has collapsed, was expelled in 2019- Ashade

1 min ago

While Tinubu Gained More Land For Lagos Fighting Erosion, Anambra Lost Its Land To Erosion- Benson

10 mins ago

2023: Why APC will win presidential election – Keyamo

11 mins ago

Tinubu Once Told Us That Igbos Are The Messi Of Nigeria Who Should Be Playing As A Playmaker-Benson

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button