Ayo Adebanjo Is An Oracle, What He Said About Obi Was A Prophetic Statement -Sola Ebiseni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no news that the leader of the Afenifere group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo is supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for the 2023 general election which is not more than 15 days away. Recently, the Afenifere leader sparked lots of mixed reactions after he expressed what could be considered as a stern warning on what would happen in Nigeria if Peter Obi loses the election. According to Ayo Adebanjo, there would be crisis in Nigeria if Peter Obi loses the election.

Reacting to Ayo Adebanjo’s comment, the South West zonal co-ordinator of the Labour Party and the Secretary General of the Afenifere group, Sola Ebiseni described their leader as an Oracle who made a prophetic statement on what may become of Nigeria if the southeast is deprived of the presidency.

He said;

“Well, Ayo Adebanjo as far as Nigeria is concerned is an oracle, and he’s being prophetic about what may likely happen to this federation if we continue to deprive a group of Nigerians, a sizeable chunk of Nigerians the sense of belonging.”

Speaking further, he said that it’s the turn of the Igbos to have a chance at the presidency because the Southwest, South South and the Northern region has had their turn.

“To move Nigeria forward, the presidency must be zoned on the North South basis and then calculate it down to the regions. Obasanjo did it for southwest, Yaradua and Buhari did it for the north, Jonathan did it for the South South, it is the turn of the Southeast,” he said.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Divineword (

)