Aymeric Laporte joins Al Nassr from Manchester City in a £23.6 million deal

Aymeric Laporte, a Spanish defender, has left Manchester City for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a move of 27.5 million euros (£23.6 million).

In January 2018, the 29-year-old joined City from Athletic Bilbao for a then-club record fee of £57 million.

He helped City win 12 major awards, although he only appeared in 24 games when the Blues won the Treble last season.

Laporte praised supporters and teammates for an “unforgettable” tenure at the club in a farewell post on social media.

“It’s been five and a half unforgettable years.” “I have a lot of memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Laporte added.

“From trophies to setbacks, victories to injuries, it’s all been a part of my journey, and I’m grateful for every moment that shaped me into who I am today.”

“It was an honor and a pleasure to wear these colors, and I hope you remember me fondly.” I will always be a City fan, and I hope to see you all again soon.”

Laporte made 180 appearances for City in all, scoring 12 goals, but his opportunities fell short last season.

