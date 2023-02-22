AY Makun Reveals The Presidential Election is a Fight Between Political Gods and The People’s Will

With the generation election stated to hold soon, comic actor AY Makun had shared a tweet that reads ” this presidential election is beginning to look like a huge battle between the political gods the will of the people. This is the right time for Nigerians to avoid sentiments and vote in an individual with credentials, character and competence to deliver and revamp Nigeria. ”

Like AY Makun, many Nigerians have to take the part that seek to make the country a better one for the populace, as there is no denying that the election offers a time when people have to seek true change, which can it be made possible when leaders who are credible, and passionate about taking the country to a place of glory are put in place to drive the country forward, without which the country will be plunged into ruins for another four years.

The comedian is really stating the minds of thousands of people, who are tired of politicians who only want to come into power just so they can embezzle, and enrich their own pocket instead of trying to take the country forward.

Images credit: AY Makun Twitter’s page.

