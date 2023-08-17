NEWS

AY Makun Hangs Out With His Beautiful Family As They Share A Special Moment In Atlanta (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

More than anything else, celebrities adore having a fantastic time with their families on vacation. Given this, Ayo Makun, alias Ay, enjoyed a special time with his lovely family in Atlanta and uploaded the pictures on Instagram. The well-known comedian and his family hung out in a loving and peaceful environment.

Even on days when there is nothing to celebrate, anyone who is proud of their family will want to spend time with them. During their time together in Atlanta, Ay and his beautiful family shared a great moment. The actor also posted the pictures on social media for his fans to see and share their excitement.

Spending meaningful time with your family takes a lot of work. However, it’s beneficial because family is everything. Ay believes so much in this, and that’s why he never jokes about any moment with his family. This time around, he was spotted with his family on vacation in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reno Omokri Knocks Shehu Sani Over Comments on Badaru’s Appointment as Defence Minister

11 mins ago

Coup: Military Intervention in Niger Will Implicate the Matter More – Northern Elders Tell Tinubu

13 mins ago

Shehu Sani reacts to claims that the portfolios of the new ministers favored only the South West

23 mins ago

Long Gowns You Can Slay As A Woman

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button