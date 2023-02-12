This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Awolowo & Abiola Were Robbed, History Will Not Repeat Itself, Tinubu Will Not Be Robbed – FFK

The Director, New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to say history will not repeat itself and Tinubu will not be robbed.

According to the tweet made by Fani Kayode some minutes ago on his microblogging, Twitter, to encourage the supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stand firm with their strength to win and not to loose.

Fani Kayode made it known in his statement that Awolowo was robbed 60 years ago, and Abiola was robbed too 30 years.

However, Fani Kayode added to his statement by saying 30 years later, in two weeks, despite the plan of their enemies, that history will never repeat itself, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be robbed. He said Tinubu will never be robbed.

Fani Kayode concluded his statement by saying that it’s their time, and Tinubu will be victorious & Nigeria will renew & regain her lost glory.

In his tweet, Fani Kayode wrote below:

“We stand and fight with our conviction, our commitment, our strength, our passion, our integrity, our purity of heart, and our VOTES. We stand and fight to win and not to loose. 60 years ago Awolowo was robbed and lost it. 30 years ago Abiola was robbed and lost it.

“30 years later, in two weeks’ time, despite the callousness & desperation & plots & plans of our enemies, history will NOT repeat itself, Tinubu will NOT be robbed & he will NOT lose it. It is indeed our time! He will be victorious & Nigeria will renew & regain her lost glory.”

