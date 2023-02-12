This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Awolowo, Abiola robbed, Tinubu will be President – Fani-Kayode

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate, was predicted to win by Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday.

The former presidential assistant claimed in a statement that Tinubu wouldn’t be “robbed” like the late MKO Abiola and Obafemi Awolowo.

On February 25, the ruling party and its flagbearer, according to Fani-Kayode, were ready to fight with vigor and might.

He emphasized that no matter how intricate the plan may be, they must remain steadfast, hold the line, fly the flag, and “demonstrate that we are men.”

“Abiola lost it and was robbed 30 years ago, and Awolowo lost it and was robbed 60 years ago.”

Tinubu won’t be pillaged 30 years from now or in two weeks, despite the fact that our adversaries are desperate and have plots and plans.

The former aviation minister asked the Jagaban Army to maintain strength so that Nigeria may quickly recover and reclaim its former grandeur.

According to FFK, Tinubu’s followers should not waver because “it is his turn and our time.” Asiwaju will be elected president.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#Awolowo #Abiola #robbed #Tinubu #President #FaniKayodeAwolowo, Abiola robbed, Tinubu will be President – Fani-Kayode Publish on 2023-02-12 23:44:08