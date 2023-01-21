This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Avoid letting PDP regain power – Tinubu tells people of Jigawa State

On Saturday, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, asked the people of Jigawa State to vote against giving the People’s Democratic Party another chance at power. At the same time, he urged people to have trust in the government’s All Progressives Congress-led efforts to provide services.

The former governor of Lagos State made this statement while addressing a massive gathering of supporters during a presidential campaign event in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

It would be unprecedented, he said, to give the PDP another chance at power after voters drove out the “jackals and hyenas” from government in 2015.

The APC nominee was reported as stating, “You performed the heroic work of driving away the locusts eight years ago; do not believe their deceitful promises,” in a statement published by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman. Do not give them another chance at power. They’ll eat everything in their way like a swarm of locusts!

Instead, vote for candidates who have a history of bringing wealth to the people. With your support, we will repeat our successes in Lagos and Borno throughout the whole of Nigeria. Vote for those who have the foresight, resources, skills, and moral compass to do the right thing.

Vote for leaders who will listen and take charge. Vote for us! On February 25 and March 11, vote for the APC.

Tinubu has said, “The huge arable land in Jigawa will be activated to make this state a location to reckon with in the agro-business and agro-allied sectors.” This is part of his goal to revitalize the North-West state.

Southern and Southwestern Explosion Rallies for the APC and PDP “We will build upon the accomplishments previously made in agriculture in this state.” Expanded irrigation and water management systems are an area where we want to invest in order to boost production and mitigate the effects of climate change, particularly on the frequency and severity of drought and flood cycles.

Our efforts will allow farmers in Jigawa to cultivate their land throughout the year.

If elected, I would build upon the current infrastructure revolution by connecting all of our nation’s regions with high-quality highways to speed economic growth. The key centers of agriculture and industry would be linked through the road system, he said.

His campaign platform included the following pledge to address insecurity: “most crucially of all, we will safeguard our country and remove the danger presented by vile criminals, kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists.” We’ll get rid of them with a broom.

“We will do so by hiring and deploying additional security personnel across the different agencies, enhancing their equipment and training, and deploying top-shelf technology to boost ground and aerial monitoring in crucial and risky regions,” he promised.

Attendees included Ahmed Lawan, President of the Senate; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Kashim Shettima, Vice Presidential Candidate; and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Director-General of the Campaign.

