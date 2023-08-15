Aviation Security Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike.

According to Daily Post, the National Union of Air transport employees has directed the Ation Security and logistics sector to commence an immediate strike from Wednesday, 16th August, due To poor wages.

Notably, this information was disclosed in a circular sent to the Director-General of Civil Ation, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, Director, Department of State Security, Murtala Muhammad international Airport, Lagos Command.

The information which was signed by the General Secretary, Comrade Ocheme ABA, stated that graduates in this ation security sector were paid a meagre sum of N30,000 Naira monthly.

Lamenting over the poor wages, Comrade Ocheme, said said that all efforts to negotiate improved wages for their members in the past has proved unsuccessful.

However, the ation security and logistics sectors have decided to embark on the strike which is to commence on Wednesday, 16th August 2023.

Goldenhand (

)