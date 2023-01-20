This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Auto crash: Ortom sympathises with PDP members, lawmakers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has sympathised with members of the Peoples Democratic Party who were involved in a road accident on their way to Igumale in Ado Local Government Area for the ongoing statewide campaign rally.

Ortom called the accident regrettable and thanked God that there were no fatalities or casualties in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

The patients were being treated at the General Hospital in Igumale when the governor spoke, and he ordered that they be transferred to Otukpo and Makurdi for better medical care.

He took the opportunity to warn all campaign train drivers to drive carefully when in a convoy.

Hon. William Ortyom, a member of the Benue State House of Assembly who represents the Guma State Constituency, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse, who represents the Gwer-East State Constituency, and Hon. Sugh Abanyi, who represents the Kwande West State Constituency, were among those hurt.

The incident happened on Friday morning as the governor and PDP supporters continued their party-sponsored campaign rally in the Utokon community in Ado Local Government Area.

According to our correspondent, the tragedy happened when the driver of a bus with a branded logo that was packed to the gills with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three other vehicles: a Jeep, a security car, and another bus in the convoy.

