NEWS

Austerity: Ex-CBN director advises Tinubu to reduce cost of governance

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Titus Okunrounmu and President Bola Tinubu

Titus Okunrounmu, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) director, has advised President Bola Tinubu’s government to reduce the cost of governance to stem the country’s debt profile.

Mr Okunrounmu, who gave the advice Thursday in an interview in Ota, Ogun, described the list of ministerial portfolios on Wednesday as over-bloated for a country with a huge debt profile.

According to him, funding the nation’s recurrent budget with borrowing does not need many ministers and bloated special assistants, which inevitably must allow for allowances and official vehicles.

“These excess baggage was not projected for in the 2023 federal budget and the revenue estimates could not cover the recurrent budget,” stated Mr Okunrounmu. “In addition, the federal government needs financial discipline to curb corruption in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to reduce debt profile in the country.”

Mr Okunrounmu advised the Tinubu government to redouble its efforts and work against policy somersault to encourage an influx of foreign investors into the country. 

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts After Tinubu Appoints 62 Years Old As Minister Of Youths

4 mins ago

LASU students, two others die in Ogun road crash

6 mins ago

Since The 4th Republic Began, This Is The First Time A Southerner Will Be Given FCT Minister- Sumner Sambo

17 mins ago

I Saw A Boko Haram Man Whose Job Was To Monitor Arrival And Takeoff of Military Aircraft -Gen. Usman

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button