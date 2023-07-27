AUS VS NIG: Wise Decision Randy Makes In His Starting XI As The Super Falcons Take on Australia

The Nigerian Super Falcons are set to face co-hosts Australia at Brisbane’s Lang Park Stadium, and their lineup has just been released. Looking at Randy’s decision, I must say he did an excellent job of aligning his players. Let’s go over some of the observable chances he took as his team attempts to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

1. Reinstating Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde Back To His Starting XI In The Absence Of Oshoala

Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde have returned from suspension and have been named to the starting XI for this crucial game. Deborah Abiodun, who was sent off against Canada, was replaced by Halimat Ayinde which I believe is a wise decision. Halimat is an experienced player, and I am confident that she will do well in this game. Ajibade, on the other hand, will join Kanu and Onumonu in an attack that I believe will pose problems for the Australian defence. The omission of Oshoala isn’t a surprise as she suffered a knock in the game against Canada, although she is expected to come in as a substitute.

2. Using An Attacking Minded Formation

Randy changed his formation from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-1-2-3. This is the best formation for this type of game in my opinion, as we all know that Nigeria needs to win this game in order to advance to the next round. The experienced Halimat Ayinde will play defensive midfield, while Ucheibe and Oyedupe will both be playing a more attacking role.

