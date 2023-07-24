AUS VS NIG: Nigeria Strongest XI To Face Australia With The Return Of Ajibade, Ayinde & Okorinkwo

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are gearing up for their second group stage match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which will pit them against co-hosts Australia on Thursday. This is a crucial game for Randy Waldrum’s team, as they will be fighting for three points in order to improve their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage after playing out a goalless draw against Canada in their opener.

Well, the Super Eagles team will be bolstered for this game by the return of midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde. Remember that the two stars were suspended for the first game against Canada due to red cards they received at the WAFCON. Their return is definitely welcome news at this critical juncture, and I am confident that these two players will help the team in this game. In that regard, here is my strongest Nigeria XI to defeat Australia on Thursday.

Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie

Given her heroic performance against Canada, I am confident that Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will strive to give her all against Australia. She should be in the starting lineup for this game.

Defenders: Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre

Randy Waldrum would be wise to stick with the same defensive strategy he used against Canada. It was a strong back four, and I believe they will give a strong performance against Australia.

Midfielders: Ucheibe, Ayinde and Oyedupe

With the return of Ayinde, Abiodun’s absence won’t be a problem for Randy Waldrum. Ayinde is obviously more experienced and I believe she will do well in Abiodun’s absence. Her and Ucheibe should stay in the deep midfield position to help the team defensively, while Oyedupe remain upfront in the attacking role.

Forwards: Ajibade, Oshoala and Okorinkwo

With Ajibade’s return, Oshoala should start as Nigeria’s No. 9 in this game. Oshoala took on a different role against Canada, and we all saw how little she contributed to the team. The Australian defence will undoubtedly suffer as a result of her presence in the 18 yard box. Okorinkwo should also take Ortega’s place on the right wing. This is my preferred attacking lineup for this game.

This is my strongest XI in a 4-3-3 formation to face Australia;

Can Nigeria defeat Australia with this lineup? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

