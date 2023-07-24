AUS vs NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The FIFA World Cup Game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be looking for a crucial victory to boost their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup when they take on Australia in their next game of the campaign on Thursday.

The nine-time African Champions will be going into the much-anticipated clash off the back of their goalless draw against Canada in their group opener, and they will be looking for a victory over the co-host nation on Thursday to avoid being eliminated from the tournament.

Team :

The Randy Waldrum-led Super Falcons have been handed a major boost ahead of the game against Australia, as the duo of Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade are both available for the tie after missing the group opener due to suspension.

However, Abiodun Deborah will not be available for the game against Australia following the Red card she picked up against Canada.

Check out the possible starting lineup vs Australia below:

Nnadozie: Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ucbeibe, Ayinde, Odega, Ajabade, Oshoala, Onumonu.

Kickoff Time:

The game will get underway at exactly 11 AM (Nigerian time) on Thursday.

Waskco (

)