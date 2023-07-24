AUS VS NGA: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kick Off Time For This Epic World Cup Clash

The Nigerian Super Falcons will be aiming for their first win in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup as they take on group leaders Australia in their second group-stage game. The Nigerian team, led by Randy Wladrum, managed to secure a point in their first match against Canada with an impressive penalty save by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Falcons are currently in third place in the group and they gotta give it their all against Australia to improve their chances of moving on in the FIFA tournament. It’s gonna be tough, but we’re all rooting for Nigeria to come out on top.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde, who couldn’t play in the Canada game because they were suspended, should be back for this important match. Their comeback will definitely give a big lift to the Nigerian team before the game. On the other hand, Deborah Abiodun won’t be playing against Canada because she got a red card.

The Nigerian Star did a great job against Canada but got unlucky and got sent off for fouling her opponent. We’re really gonna miss her in this game. This awesome match is happening on Thursday, July 27th, at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia. The game starts at 11:00 am sharp.

