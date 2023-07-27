AUS 2-3 NIG: Best Players As Nigeria Secure Their 1st Victory In 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Falcons claimed their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday afternoon, defeating Australia’s women’s national team 3-2.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have impressed since the start of the tournament and were again stellar on Thursday. The coaches of both teams started the match trying their best to get a maximum of 3 points but the game ended in favor of the Nigerian Super Falcons.

Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Asisat Oshoala, and Osinachi Ohale gave Nigeria Super Falcons a big win despite Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scoring for Australia. With the victory of the Australian women’s team, the Super Falcons of Nigeria are now second in the group stage.

Below are the top three players from the Nigerian Super Falcons who beat the Australian women’s national team 3-2 on the second day of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Uchenna Kanu

After a stellar performance in the team’s last game, Kanu was given a starting role by his coach and scored the first goal of the match for his team.

Osinachi Ohale

The Alaves Women’s star played a key role in the team’s defensive line and scored a stunning goal in the second half.

Asisat Oshoala

A star of Barcelona’s women’s team, she sat on the coach’s bench and scored classy goals, and dazzled in the game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

