NEWS

August 2023: Prophet Odumeje Releases A New Prophecy For The New Month.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere predominantly known as Odùméje, is a Nigerian clergyman as the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance.

While speaking in a recent post on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “Welcome to the month of August 2023. On this note, It shall be your Month of Divine Connection in the mighty name of Jesus. God’s goodness and mercy shall be your portion in the mighty name of Jesus. Psalm 23:6 says “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever and ever amen.

Speaking lastly he said ” You will receive an unmerited favour and help from God this season in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BREAKING: Nigerian Police Will Not Allow Violent Protests – Inspector-General, Egbetokun Tells Labour Unions, NLC, TUC

4 mins ago

Tinubu should show he is working for the people by prosecuting elites involved in subsidy fraud-Sani

9 mins ago

Problems in Buying Land and How to Prevent Them

9 mins ago

BREAKING: Protest Begins In Kano As Nigerians March Against Hardship Under Tinubu’s Government

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button