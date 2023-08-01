August 2023: Prophet Odumeje Releases A New Prophecy For The New Month.

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere predominantly known as Odùméje, is a Nigerian clergyman as the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance.

While speaking in a recent post on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “Welcome to the month of August 2023. On this note, It shall be your Month of Divine Connection in the mighty name of Jesus. God’s goodness and mercy shall be your portion in the mighty name of Jesus. Psalm 23:6 says “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever and ever amen.

Speaking lastly he said ” You will receive an unmerited favour and help from God this season in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

