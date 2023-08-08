August 2023: Prophet Joshua Iginla Releases A New Prophecy.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “God is in the business of PARTNERING with men to birth kingdom advancement. Speaking further he said “Partnering with God is not about being religiously attached to God, but being spiritually connected to the frequencies of the power and move of God for Kingdom advancement. If there are no ready men to partner with God, then the Kingdom cannot advance to the outermost part of the earth.

Ezekiel 22:30 says, “And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none. On this note, I prophesy upon your life today that God shall empower you to be a ready vessel for His kingdom advancement In Jesus’ name.

