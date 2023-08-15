August 2023: Primate Elijah Ayodele Releases A New Prophetic Prayer.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I pray upon your life today that wherever you go this week, God shall go with you in the mighty name of Jesus. Whatsoever shall make you shed tears, God almighty will cancel it in the mighty name of Jesus. Among those that will cry this week, you shall not be among them in the mighty name of Jesus. Goodness mercy, and favour shall be your portion in the mighty name of Jesus.

Psalm 23:6 says “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

