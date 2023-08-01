August 2023: Pastor Kumuyi Releases A New Prophetic Prayer For The New Month.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the TOPIC: THE FAR-REACHING POSSIBILITIES OF FAITH IN CHRIST, the cleric reportedly stated that ” As our Pastor overseer has mentioned, it’s the last day of the month of July, you will not carry sin, sickness, shame to the next month(August) IN Jesus Name. By tomorrow, we are going to begin a new life afresh in the mighty name of Jesus. You’re going to carry miracles home IN Jesus Name.

Speaking further he said “We are still talking about the great possibilities through the Lord Jesus Christ. In Romans 1:8,16 and 17, Paul the apostle said, First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for you all, that your faith is spoken of throughout the whole world. He said, For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

Speaking further he said “You will have the far reaching possibilities tonight because you have faith, and as you have faith tonight, salvation, healing and deliverance wil manifest your faith tonight, and you testify to the whole world in Jesus name. Your faith will be spoken of through out the whole world in the mighty name of Jesus. The gospel is the power of God, the glad tiding is the power of God unto salvation. If you didn’t hear the gospel, you will not know there’s eternal life and forgiveness, but this gospel of salvation is for everyone that believes. There are people that come to a crusade like this and they say they just came without any expectations, they don’t have faith of receiving, if you have faith, you have salvation, you will have victory all through your life, you will have faith to face your challenges. But if you’re stagnant and your faith is not growing, you will begin to produce some insect and worm.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 2 hours 02 minutes 12 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)