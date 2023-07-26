August 2 Strike: FG Robbing Masses For The Rich — NLC Fumes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its displeasure with the Federal Government, accusing it of robbing the poor to benefit the rich. As a result, the NLC has given the government a seven-day deadline to reverse all anti-people policies, including the fuel subsidy issue. The NLC stated that the government’s actions have left the masses in a state of hopelessness and helplessness.

Among the policies that the NLC demands be reversed are the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the increase in public school fees, the release of eight months’ worth of withheld wages for university lecturers and employees, and the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

The NLC expressed disappointment with the government’s lack of consideration for the plight of the Nigerian masses and its failure to protect them from the harsh economic situation caused by its policies. The government’s actions have caused immense sorrow among the people.

Furthermore, the NLC criticized the government for disregarding the social dialogue between the government and national labour organizations and proceeding with its initiatives without the committee being in session.

The NLC also raised concerns about the implementation of substitutes for PMS and the recent increase in its price to N617 per litre, which they believe is an indication of the government’s intention to favor the rich at the expense of the poor.

The NLC accused the ruling class of colluding against the people and workers of Nigeria, with the federal government supporting this trend. As a response to these grievances, the NLC has threatened to embark on a statewide strike from August 2nd if the government does not take appropriate actions to address the issues raised.

Lovematter1 (

)