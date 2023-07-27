August 2 Strike: FG robbing masses for the rich — NLC fumes

On the platform of the Nigeria Labour Congress, or NLC, organized labor claimed that the Federal Government’s habit of robbing the poor to feed the rich was the reason for the seven-day deadline they gave it to reverse all anti-people policies, including the gasoline subsidy issue.

In the same vein, Labour stated: “The government seems to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.” These were some of the factors cited by NLC as justification for starting a statewide strike on August 2.

In a statement issued following the Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting on Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House, they laid out their positions.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC’s president, and Emma Ugboaja, its general secretary, both signed the document.

They urged “the immediate reversal of all federal government anti-poor policies, including the recent increase in PMS price, increase in public school fees, release of the eight months’ worth of withheld wages for university lecturers and employees, and increase in VAT.”

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, or NECA, has offered suggestions on how to prevent the impending NLC strike.

The federal government has chosen to offend the sensibilities of the Nigerian masses by offering us N8,000 per family while offering themselves N70 billion, claims NLC. Instead of putting safeguards in place to protect Nigerians from the harsh economic situation that its policies have inflicted on the people.

According to The Punch, the federal government stymied and disbanded its commission, a result of social dialogue between the government and national labor unions.

“While the committee was not in session, the government started its initiatives. Since Mr. President’s “subsidy is gone forever” speech on inauguration day, Nigerians have lost their sense of security and the ability to live decently, causing levels of sorrow that are beyond comprehension.

The federal government has persisted in treating Nigerians like slaves and conquered people whom it treats without accountability or regard for the repercussions. The federal government of Nigeria has persisted in its immoral aim of stealing the poor to pay the rich, as seen by its prolonged irritation with the implementation of the agreed-upon substitutes for Premium Motor Spirit, or PMS, and a recent increase in PMS pricing to N617 per liter.

The “gang-up of the ruling elite against the people and workers of Nigeria” has been supported by the federal government for some time.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)