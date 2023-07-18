Audit report nails Adamu, Omisore as Tinubu, governors shop for new chair

The PUNCH has learned that the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senators Abdullahi Adamu, and Iyiola Omisore, abruptly resigned over how they handled the critical audit report of the party’s finances.

This occurred amid hints that President Bola Tinubu and the governors chosen based on the party’s platform had begun looking for a successor for the departing officials.

On Sunday, Adamu and Omisore turned in their resignation letters amid debates over their motivations.

During a National Working Committee emergency meeting on Monday at the party’s Abuja headquarters, their resignation letters were formally accepted.

The declaration was made by Senator Abubakar Kyari, Adamu’s replacement, who has assumed leadership in an acting capacity following the party constitution.

Omisore’s attempt to attend the NWC conference was unsuccessful since he was denied admission to the location.

Disgruntled NWC members complained to our correspondent on Monday that the two men’s failure was due to disagreements over how they handled the audit of the party’s finances, a one-year delay in providing the party’s financial statements, a lack of transparency, a violation of the party constitution, and running a one-man operation without the support of the National Working Committee.

The way they (Adamu and Omisore) contracted the audited account to an external auditor without the permission of the NWC or NEC, the NWC member said under condition of anonymity, “was the final straw that broke the camel’s back.”

A party leader in the secretariat who also insisted on anonymity provided a similar account.

The NWC member said that the party’s internal audit department should have been involved in the process of rendering the account.

According to the source, Omisore was humiliated and denied access to the NWC meeting because she no longer had any place in the secretariat.

Speaking to reporters after the NWC meeting, Kyari stated that Festus Fuanter, the party’s deputy national secretary, has formally taken Omisore’s place.

On Monday, Fuanter—a native of Plateau State—officially began serving as the acting national secretary.

In addition, Kyari took the chance to announce that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings that were originally scheduled for July 18 and 19 have been canceled.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding their resignation, the acting chairman declined to elaborate, stating that the information would be released at a later time.

According to The Punch, Suleiman Arugungu, the party’s national organizing secretary, Nze Duru, National Leader of APC Persons with Disabilities Tolu Bankole, Deputy National Chairman Emma Eneukwu, National Vice-Chairman Salihu Mustapha, and National Vice-Chairman Dr Salihu Lukman were all present for the session, which began at around 11 o’clock.

When asked if the party would ask the anti-graft organizations to look into Adamu’s tenure, Kyari responded that it wasn’t a crucial decision the party was currently considering.

He claims that the APC has no interest in going after Adamu and Omisore with anti-graft agents.

Mallam Salihu Lukman, the National Vice Chairman for the North-West, addressed several issues that the new APC leadership wishes to address. Kyari stated that the subject will be given some consideration.

In a related event, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was not invited to investigate Adamu, according to the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru.

However, Duru acknowledged that a committee had been formed to examine the audit findings.

If Kyari, who is rumored to be a ministerial nominee, accepts the position, what would the ruling party do? Duru responded that an emergency convention would need to be conducted before he resigned from office.

He also allayed concerns that two NWC members from the North might have taken over the APC’s leadership in the wake of Adamu and Omisore’s departure.

The NWC has not agreed on a specific date for the convention to elect new leaders to fill the open seats, the deputy national organizing secretary admitted.

Aside from the positions of National Chairman and Secretary, other positions that are currently open include National Welfare Officer, which was formerly held by the late Friday Nwosu, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, which was formerly held by Murtala Ajaka, who is running for Kogi governor on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

Nwosu passed away in March after battling an unspecified ailment at an Abuja hospital.

Omisore had entered the national secretariat without a hitch before the election of new officers and had made a vain attempt to join the NWC participants in the middle of the meeting.

The senator was unable to access the conference room where the meeting was taking place despite arriving at about 11.20 am.

Before rushing out of the party headquarters, he is alleged to have gone inside his office to gather a few items.

Calls to Adamu and Omisore’s phones were rejected by both MPs, making contact with them impossible.

Although Omisore has not requested that he pursue legal action on the development in the party, his attorney, Kayode Ajulo, claimed that he has not yet received a briefing from his client on the subject.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)