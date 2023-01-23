NEWS

Audio malfunction disrupts Tinubu’s rally as supporters leave stadium in Bauchi

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress APC have angrily left the venue of the presidential campaign rally as the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not address them over an audio malfunction at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi. According to

After Monday’s speech by Governor Simon Lalong, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, the dissatisfied supporters from several North Eastern states quickly began departing the venue. According to Vanguard.

According to Vanguard, President Muhammadu buhari and Asuwaju Bola ahamad Tinubu, who had been summoned to the podium to address the throng, were unable to continue since the crowd was already leaving in dismay.

President Muhammadu buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Party Chairman senator Adamu Abdullahi, and Governorship Candidate Sadique Baba Abubakar were all seen making their way to their convoys as angry supporters scattered. According to information obtain by Vanguard.

