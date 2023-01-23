Audio Malfuction Disrupts Tinubu’s Rally As Supporters Leave Stadium In Bauchi

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, held their presidential campaign rally today in Bauchi state. Amongst the dignitaries who attended the rally Was President Muhammadu buhari, Gov Zulum, etc. President Muhammadu buhari, however, endorsed Bola Tinubu, as the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming National election.

Thousands of supporters of the APC presidential candidate stormed the venue of the campaign, as the venue of the campaign rally was all filled up, to show their support for Bola Tinubu. However, The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, failed to give his speech during the campaign rally, as the campaign rally came to an end after there was an audio malfunction.

