Attempted Assassination: Wike Has Committed A Crime And Should Be Held Responsible For It—Dr.Sekibo

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has called out and accused the executive governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for his alleged assassination, stating clearly that the governor must be held responsible for his crime.

Recall that, in the early hours of Friday, February 10, 2023, it was reported that some gunmen dressed in police uniform had opened fire on Abiye Sekibo, a former minister of transport and DG of Atiku/Okowa PCC in Rivers State along the Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 12, obtained by the Arise News, Dr. Sekibo explained, saying, “What happened is what we call electoral violence, and it is absolutely clear that since Gov. Wike lost the PDP presidential ticket, in all his utterances he has encouraged violence. I am sure he is behind my attack because when he went to a local government to campaign for his governorship candidate, he said I narrowly escaped him. Nyesom Wike has committed a crime, and he should be held responsible.”

He further called on the Nigerian Police Force to investigate the assassination attempt and cover up the case.

