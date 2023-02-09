Attacks On Ugochinyere: PDP Faults Buhari’s Silence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Imo State has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued silence regarding the attacks on Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the candidate for the House of Representatives from Ideato Federal Constituency.

The party urged the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector General of Police to find the perpetrators of the attacks.

In a statement released by its publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor, the PDP warned Nigerians that on February 7, 2023, there had been a third murderous attack in less than two months at the home of Ugochinyere.

“Eyewitnesses are quite precise and unanimous in their accounts that the hooded attackers were members of the state-backed Ebubeagu Militia Force who were alleged to have been stationed in Akokwa only recently,” the speaker stated.

The party claimed that “this latest attack was contrived to intimidate his supporters and weaken the resolve of Ideato people who are fully determined to elect Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as member of the House of Representatives at February 25, 2023 election,” in addition to its primary goal of assassinating Ugochinyere.

The group remembered that Ikenga’s convoy was attacked on December 23, 2022, as he was travelling back to his home in Abuja. He narrowly avoided dying as a result.

“On January 14, 2023, a brutal onslaught took place outside Ikenga’s home in Umukegwu-Akokwa, leaving three people dead, including his uncle, 32 vehicles in ruins, and several buildings explosively levelled.

The state-sanctioned terrorists returned to the exact same residence today with even more audacity, wreaking havoc on the buildings and everyone nearby. They were riding in a convoy of vehicles, one of which was an armoured personnel carrier. We have not yet determined the casualties.

Without a doubt, the attacks against Ugochinyere started as soon as he revealed the massive hacking of the INEC voter record. The party declared that this is what is now referred to as the Omuma Magic.

The party claimed that Senator Hope Uzodmma’s appointees, in particular one Chinasa Nwancn, had called Ikenga and threatened to deal with him harshly whenever he would be seen in Imo State, and that “since then, Ikenga Ugochinyere has come under attacks that have gulped human lives and assets worth billions of Naira.”

The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government have said nothing about the ongoing, gruesome attacks on our candidate by purported agents of the imo APC regime disturbs our Party immensely.

“Aso Rock has not felt it essential to put the marauding petty dictator in Imo to order, despite the fact that Ugochinyere has written a number of petitions to various security agencies and the National Security Adviser,”

“Our Party is adamant that the President has abdicated his responsibility as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, allowing desperate political figures within the APC in Imo to terrorise the State and massacre perceived political rivals as they see fit.”

The PDP chapter in Imo state stated that it finds it astonishing that the Federal Government and security services have never heeded its appeals for the arrest and prosecution of Chinasa Nwaneri, who exposed the Uzodimma-led regime’s plans to assault ikenga before to these attacks. According to independent report.

