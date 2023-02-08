Attacks on opposition in Ebonyi won’t stop our campaigns – PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State said it would go ahead with its scheduled local government campaign rallies on Wednesday, despite “unprovoked attacks” on opposition politicians.

The Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Austin Edeze, said this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

He said the rallies would begin at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area, despite the security challenges in the state.

He called on the party supporters to come out en masse for the rallies.

Nothing can prevent the party from using the Nigerian Constitution as well as democratic norms and practises to achieve the anticipated victory in light of the support the PDP has received from the Ebonyi people.

Mr. Edeze continued, “We are resolved to free the state from captivity, arbitrariness, and political rascality and enthrone real progressive governance.

He advised the PDP supporters in Ebonyi to avoid any remarks that could inflame the political climate as the general election campaigns pick up steam.

The D-G voiced worry that the state has been encouraging divides and “clannish and artificial disparities” between administrative zones and peoples.

Mr. Edeze urged the state’s ruling All Progressives Congress to highlight its accomplishments rather than resort to frantic measures in the run-up to the general election.

He urged the media to continue carrying out its official duty of influencing society while being impartial.

“Dr. Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, the PDP governorship candidate, symbolises a significant political capital with strong philosophical and intellectual foundations.

His entry into the race has given us the opportunity to tap into his generational political re-engineering of our people and the polity. He is therefore an indispensable asset to the state.

Ganandaji (

)